Mohsin Naqvi opens up on Babar Azam’s future as captain

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi opened up on the future of Babar Azam as captain of Pakistan cricket team.

Talking to media, Mohsin Naqvi said he was in contact with former cricketers and they will decide the future of Babar Azam’s captaincy.

“No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam,”said PCB chief, adding that he is seeking advice from former cricketers on how to improve cricket in Pakistan.

“I’m only speaking to those former cricketers who are interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi added.

Pakistan whit-ball captain Babar Azam received severe backlash following Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage.

The Men in Green suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) in their opening game followed by another heartbreaking defeat to India.

While Babar Azam’s men won their fixtures against Ireland and Canada, they failed to advance to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Naqvi told reporters that Gary Kirsten’s report has been received and nation will see the change in the Pakistan cricket.

‘Babar made mistakes’

While commenting over his earlier surgery statement, Naqvi said: “People are asking about surgery but one should not take any decision while you are angry.”

“Whoever made wrong decisions in the selection committee will also be held accountable,” he said.

The PCB chairman went on to say that he had called head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood for a discussion on the Pakistan team’s performance.

Naqvi admitted that he is also looking into “grouping and politics” in the Pakistan team.

“I also felt mistakes were made by Babar Azam,” Naqvi maintained.

“There will be also a post-mortem in the central contract, it will be subject to fitness,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

“The players will have to give all the fitness tests,” the PCB chairman said.