Interior Minister orders crackdown on hawala, beggar mafias in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi Zone and chaired a key meeting with senior officials, ARY News reported.

During the session, he directed a strong and effective crackdown against the hawala-hundi mafia and other criminal networks operating in the region.

Additional DG FIA South, Mujahid Akbar, along with other concerned officers, attended the meeting.

Karachi Zone Director Nauman Siddiq briefed the minister on the FIA’s recent performance, current challenges, and ongoing operations.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed the need to target the major figures involved in illegal hawala-hundi networks.

He instructed FIA officials to take impartial action without bowing to any pressure, ensuring that all mafias are held accountable under the law.

He also issued firm orders to dismantle the agent mafia involved in sending beggars abroad, calling them a serious threat to Pakistan’s international image.

Interior Minister further directed that deported beggars must be arrested, and absconding agents should be caught with the cooperation of other provinces.

The Interior Minister also came down hard on those involved in the sale of fake medicines, saying such criminals must be punished severely.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi ordered a strict campaign against non-custom paid goods, and instructed authorities to take strong action against passengers carrying over 5,000 US dollars abroad without declaration.

Back in May 2025, the Ministry of Interior revealed the total number of deported Pakistani beggars from across the world before the National Assembly (NA).

According to a written reply submitted by Ministry of Interior, since 2024, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from foreign countries.

Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the NA was informed through a written response.

In 2024, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad including a total of 4,498 beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, while 242 from Iraq

55 Pakistani beggars were deported from Malaysia, and 49 from the United Arab Emirates.

In 2025, 552 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad. Of these, 535 Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, and 9 from the UAE.

Additionally, 5 beggars were deported from Iraq, as per the Ministry of Interior.