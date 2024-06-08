web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Mohsin Naqvi reaches New York, meets UN chief

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NEW York: Federal Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who is on a visit to New York, called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations, the world body’s flagship activity, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.

Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of military and police personnel to UN peace operations with more than 3,800 now serving in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

“The UN secretary-general expressed his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion,” the press release added.

Ambassador Munir Akram, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, was also present in the meeting.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.