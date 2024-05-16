Mohsin Naqvi says being defamed over legal, declared property

LAHORE: Reacting to the recent Dubai Leaks scandal, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his discontent, stating that it is unfair to portray his lifetime earnings as illegal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During a media talk in Lahore, the interior minister asserted that his wife had a property in Dubai since 2017 which was sold later in 2023, revealed that his wife’s property in London.

The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need to investigate the individuals named in the Dubai leaks if any illegal money has been used in acquiring properties abroad.

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that if he acquired properties with legitimate funds and per the law, there should be no reason for media scrutiny.

He emphasized that all his financial activities, including property purchases, have been transparently reflected in his election returns.

Naqvi pointed out that the property in question was acquired ten years ago when he was not holding any public office.

The Minister criticized the targeting of individuals with properties abroad, noting that thousands of people have such assets, yet only certain individuals are singled out.

He called for action against those who fail to declare their properties, emphasizing that legitimate business activities, including investments abroad, should not be stigmatized.

Naqvi drew a comparison with India, where businessmen receive support for development, contrasting it with the negative portrayal of businessmen in Pakistan.

He urged for a fair and equitable treatment of businessmen in Pakistan and emphasized the legitimacy of investing abroad within legal bounds.