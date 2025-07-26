Mohsin Naqvi reaffirms federal support for Balochistan’s fight against terrorism

QUETTA: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reaffirmed the federal government’s unwavering support for Balochistan in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi, alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti, chaired a high-level meeting on law and order at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta. The meeting reviewed the province’s overall security situation, progress in ongoing operations against “Fitna-e-Hindustan” terrorists, and the performance of law enforcement agencies.

Senior officials attending the meeting included the Inspector General of Balochistan Police, IG Frontier Corps (North), DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), DIG Special Branch, DG Levies, officials from the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, and other law enforcement authorities.

Chief Minister Bugti provided a comprehensive briefing on the security landscape, strategies deployed by security forces, and the status of the provincial action plan. Discussions focused on identifying obstacles to the action plan’s implementation and devising solutions to overcome them.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the end of Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorists is a disgraceful death. He emphasized that Indian sponsored terrorists and their facilitators have no place to hide in Pakistan and will be brought to justice at all costs. “Those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with with an iron hand,” he affirmed.

Interior Minister assured the full cooperation of the Federal Government for peace in Balochistan and reiterated that the Federal Government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Balochistan Government in the war against terrorism. He added that the enemies of Pakistan will find no refuge and that complete coordination exists between the Federal and Provincial Governments in this regard.

Chief Minister Bugti stressed that the war against terrorism is a collective responsibility of the entire nation, not just the security forces. He noted that operations against terrorist and subversive elements have intensified and that state institutions are working in close coordination to establish peace and stability in Balochistan.

Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit, where he was received at the airport by provincial ministers and senior officials. Upon his arrival at the Chief Minister’s House, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.