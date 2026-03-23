Mohsin Naqvi responds to Gary Kirsten’s ‘interference’ claims

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has addressed the recent allegations made by former white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, who cited external “interference” as a key reason behind his premature exit from the role.

Kirsten, who was appointed in April 2024 alongside Test head coach Jason Gillespie, stepped down just six months into what was initially a two-year contract.

His resignation came shortly after the PCB announced squads for the ODI and T20I tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, decisions reportedly made without his involvement.

In a recent interview, Kirsten openly criticised the working environment within Pakistan cricket, highlighting what he described as excessive outside influence.

“The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before,” Kirsten said.

“It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside.”

He further pointed out that coaching staff often become easy targets when results do not go a team’s way.

Kirsten further stated that coaches are always in the firing line when a team ends on the losing side. He noted that removing coaches is often seen as the easiest option and questioned the very purpose of appointing them.

Responding to these claims during a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Mohsin Naqvi adopted a measured stance, distancing himself from the controversy and indicating limited direct involvement with the former coach.

“I didn’t have many interactions with Gary Kirsten, so it would be better if those people who were co-ordinating things with him and involved regularly with him responded in detail to his allegations,” Naqvi stated.