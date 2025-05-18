Mohsin Naqvi says enemy will now think 100 times before any misadventure

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said the enemy will now think 100 times before any misadventure, ARY News reported.

Naqvi visited Markaz Mustafa in Gujranwala, where he congratulated the nation on the recent success of Pakistan’s armed forces in repelling Indian aggression.

Addressing attendees, Naqvi lauded the resilience and unity of the Pakistani people during a time of heightened tensions.

“The Pakistani nation has defeated a powerful enemy with iron unity,” he stated. “We thank Allah Almighty for this great victory. Our Fatah missiles have struck fear into the hearts of the enemy, shattering the illusion of their superiority. Now, they will think a hundred times before any misadventure.”

Mohsin Naqvi praised the contributions of Markaz Mustafa in promoting religious values and appreciated the positive role of its students in society. He toured various sections of the centre and held a meeting with Maulana Muhammad Raza Saqib Mustafai, Patron-in-Chief of Markaz Mustafa.

Read more: Indian defence ministry requested for ceasefire: DG ISPR

Maulana Mustafai echoed the Interior Minister’s sentiments, stating that the Pakistani nation had long awaited a firm response to hostility and that the armed forces had delivered a “befitting reply.”

He praised the courage of the people and acknowledged divine support, saying, “The help of Allah Almighty was clearly with us.”

The Maulana also offered prayers for national stability, prosperity, and continued strength in the face of external threats.

The visit highlighted both national pride and the unity of purpose between religious institutions and the state during times of crisis.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT