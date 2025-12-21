Mohsin Naqvi shares important updates for Pakistanis going abroad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday said professional beggars and people travelling with incomplete documents will not be allowed to go abroad.

He was speaking to passengers during his visit to Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, along with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Mohsin Naqvi said those who bring a bad name to Pakistan will face strict action.

He also clarified that no passenger will be stopped from travelling without a valid reason.

The Interior Minister said the dignity of Pakistan and facilitation of passengers are his top priorities.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi and Talal Chaudhry inspected immigration counters and reviewed the departure process.

Earlier, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was informed that thousands of Pakistani citizens have been deported from different countries this year over allegations of begging and immigration violations.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Rafiullah, was attended by the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who briefed the committee on offloading and deportation trends.

The DG FIA told the committee that 51,000 Pakistanis were offloaded at airports in 2025 while attempting to travel abroad. He revealed that 24,000 Pakistanis were deported by Saudi Arabia during the year on charges of begging.

In addition, Dubai deported 6,000 Pakistani nationals on similar grounds, while Azerbaijan sent back around 2,000 Pakistani beggars.