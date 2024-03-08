PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to ‘contest’ senate elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will contest the upcoming senate elections, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Mohsin Naqvi will likely be appointed as Interior Minister in the centre after becoming senator.

Sources said that former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Naqvi will retain the Chairmanship of PCB along with his duties as Interior Minister.

On February 6, former caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 37th chairman. He will serve as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for three years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senate elections are likely to be held on April 03. Sources said that the election commission prepared schedule for the Senate election.

A total of 52 senate members will retire on March 11 after completion of their six-yearly term. Twelve each from Punjab and Sindh, four Fata senators, 11 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two senators of Islamabad will complete their representation terms.

Sindh and Punjab will elect 12 senators each, Islamabad two senate members, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will elect 11 senators each.

The tenure of a senator comprises of six years but senate elections are held with the duration of three years when one half of the members of the upper house retire after completion of their tenure.

Under Article 59 of the Constitution, Pakistan’s each province sends 23 members to the Senate including 14 on general seats, four technocrats, four women and one minority member. The National Assembly elects four members including two on general seats, while one each for women and technocrats.