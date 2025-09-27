Mohsin Naqvi to pay Haris Rauf's fine personally

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly announced to personally pay Haris Rauf’s fine imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The pacer was penalised 30% of his match fee for using “abusive language” during the India-Pakistan September 21 tie at the Dubai international stadium.

Meanwhile, his teammate batter Sahibzada Farhan left with a warning for his celebration during the Super Fours fixture against arch-rival India at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Following the development, local media reported that the PCB chairman will personally cover Rauf’s penalty.

The development came following, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially lodged a complaint with the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft against Pakistan cricketers.

During India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan, Farhan and Rauf’s actions came under question. In the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma accused Pakistan of “coming at us for no reason.”

Farhan performed a gun-shot celebration after scoring a half-century, while Rauf had a heated exchange with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in the fifth over.

Later, Rauf, fielding near the boundary rope, responded to jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate “0-6,” referencing Pakistan’s claims of downing six Indian fighter jets during the border clash after India’s Operation Sindoor in May.

The Indian team demanded strict action against both players for conduct they deemed unacceptable.