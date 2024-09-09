Mohsin Naqvi to visit National Stadium to oversee upgradation work

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to visit Karachi next week to oversee upgradation work being carried out at National Bank Stadium for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

During his visit, Naqvi will review the ongoing construction work at the National Stadium, where upgrades are underway to host the highly anticipated cricket tournament.

The construction work includes enhancements to the stadium facilities, and the PCB Chairman will be briefed by engineers on the progress.

In addition to reviewing the stadium upgrades, Naqvi’s visit will also hold discussions with foreign companies regarding plans to build hotels in Karachi and Lahore.

The hotels will accommodate teams, officials, and visitors for the event, and the PCB has sought design proposals from international companies. The hotels will be built after the Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is likely to Pakistan next week to review the arrangements for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The 50-over tournament will be played in February and March next year in Pakistan, who are also the defending champions.

The visiting delegation includes heads and representatives from different departments within the ICC.

The inspection team will also discuss matters pertaining to the schedule, practice matches, venues, and ticketing of the tournament.

The PCB officials will brief the delegation about the upgrade of the venues for the global premium tournament.