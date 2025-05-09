Mohsin Naqvi, US envoy discuss Indo-Pak tensions

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday briefed Acting US envoy to Pakistan about Indian aggression following Pahalam incident.

This was the second meeting held between both the disparities within 48 as tensions are increasing in South Asia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the tense situation prevailing on borders between Pakistan and India.

The interior minister briefed the US envoy about the drone terrorism undertaken by India in which many innocent Pakistanis lost their lives. He said that India clearly violated international laws.

Mohsin Naqvi said that all drones fired by India were shot down by Pakistan’s armed forces. He also informed the acting US envoy that India is responsible for creating tense situation.

The interior minister said that India has brought the entire region on the verge of war.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan has already adopted zero tolerance policy on its sovereignty and safety. US Political Consular Zachary Harkenrider was also present during the meeting.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are increasing specially after May 6 missile attacks by India, which claimed lives of 31 innocent civilians and injuries to over 50 people.

In a prompt response, Pakistan shot down five Indian jets and nearly 30 drones so far, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Service (ISPR) Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.