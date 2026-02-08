Mohsin Naqvi visits Landi Kotal, pays tribute to Captain Abbas

Landi Kotal: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Landi Kotal to offer condolences to the family of Shaheed Captain Abbas, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

During the visit, the Interior Minister recited Fateha for the martyred officer and met with Captain Abbas’s father and brothers, expressing heartfelt sympathy and paying tribute to his supreme sacrifice.

Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to standing by the families of martyrs, assuring Captain Abbas’s family of full support and solidarity from the state.

He said, “The courage and resolve of a father like yours inspire the spirit of the entire nation. Your steadfastness commands respect and admiration.”

Speaking on the occasion, the father of Shaheed Captain Abbas expressed pride in his brave son, saying, “Every son is ready to serve the nation. We are proud of our son’s sacrifice.”

The Interior Minister also met with local tribal elders and leaders, who pledged unwavering support for the armed forces.

They also vowed to follow in the footsteps of Captain Abbas, expressing readiness to make every sacrifice for the defence of the homeland. They affirmed, “We will not allow the integrity of our country to be compromised.”

The visit was also attended by the Inspector General of the Frontier Corps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North.