Mohsin Naqvi visits Rawalpindi Stadium, meets touring Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met visiting Sri Lanka team players here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner Fred Sri Weeratne and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry were also present during the visit.

Naqvi inspected the security arrangements and met with the officers on duty. He urged the personnel of law enforcement agencies to perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

The PCB chairman also met with the Sri Lankan cricket team players, who were present for practice, and personally thanked them for continuing the tour.

“Your security is our responsibility.” “Your continued visit to Pakistan is a victory for peace and a defeat for terrorism,” he said.

راولپنڈی۔وفاقی وزیر داخلہ و چیئرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کا راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم کا دورہ سری لنکا کے ہائی کمشنر فریڈ سری ویراتنے اور وزیر مملکت طلال چوہدری بھی ہمراہ تھے محسن نقوی نے سکیورٹی انتظامات کا معائنہ کیا اور ڈیوٹی پر تعینات اہلکاروں سے ملاقات کی محسن نقوی کی قانون… pic.twitter.com/81TZpp0wKD — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 13, 2025

“The entire nation of Pakistan will always remain indebted to your love and sincerity.” “This beautiful chapter of friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will always be remembered by the Pakistani nation,” he maintained.

Fred Sri Weeratne also shared his views on this occasion, calling Pakistan his second home.

“I have served in different countries, but I consider Pakistan my second home.”

“We are fully satisfied with the security arrangements,” the envoy remarked.

The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, the Commissioner of Rawalpindi, the IG Islamabad Police, and senior officials from law enforcement agencies were also present on the occasion.

For the unversed, uncertainty loomed over the ongoing Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan after several of their players reportedly sought an early exit, citing safety concerns.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) assured its players that all safety measures were being implemented in close coordination with the PCB and local authorities.

Due to this reason, the second ODI, originally scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, will now be played on Friday, 14 November, while the final fixture is set for Sunday, 16 November.