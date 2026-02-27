Mohsin Naqvi warns Afghan Taliban of serious consequences

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that the Afghan Taliban will face serious consequences after unprovoked attack on Pakistan targetting civilian areas.

He strongly condemned the reported strike, calling it a grave mistake with far-reaching implications. The escalation has heightened border tensions and directly impacts security for residents in affected regions.

Naqvi denounced the targeting of civilian populations in strong terms. He said the enemy attempted to strike under the cover of darkness and deliberately endangered innocent lives.

Mohsin Naqvi described the act as cowardly and unacceptable, stressing that such aggression cannot be tolerated.

He stated that the Pakistan Army delivered a swift and decisive response to the alleged attack. According to the minister, the armed forces demonstrated professionalism and operational readiness. He added that the retaliation sent a clear message about Pakistan's defensive capabilities.

Unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces was carried out across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on the night of Friday, February 26 2026, at 10:30 pm.

In response, Pakistan launched ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation against the Afghan Taliban Regime.