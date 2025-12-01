Anti-state propagandists living abroad won’t be spared, warns Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned that those spreading propaganda against state institutions will face strict action, adding that Pakistanis currently residing abroad will soon be called back and held accountable if involved in any unlawful activities, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted security and migration issues, particularly concerning Afghan nationals. He stated that Pakistan has faced significant challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa related to Afghan residents and emphasized that there will be no compromise regarding their repatriation.

“The country must first fulfill its own responsibilities,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the assailant involved in the recent Islamabad suicide attack was Afghan and insisted that the federal government knows the identities of those responsible for the bombings.

He directed all IGs to instruct SHOs to collect detailed data on illegal Afghan residents. “Any Afghan sent back who returns illegally will be arrested,” he warned.

Addressing border and offloading operations, Mohsin Naqvi said approximately 50–60 individuals are offloaded daily. He cited instances of visa irregularities, including a student whose visa was processed via Iran and a man attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia without a driving license.

The minister also expressed concerns over misinformation on social media, stating that 90 percent of circulating news is false. He urged journalists, vloggers, and podcasters to report responsibly, warning that those spreading fake news will be held accountable.

“If someone reports that a person has died, they must provide evidence,” he said.

On national security, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that no province can unilaterally set its policies. He noted that recent constitutional amendments have established new oversight mechanisms and stressed that the state has a clear stance on security matters.

“Those attempting to manipulate history or support terrorist activities still have a chance to act responsibly,” he added.

The interior minister concluded by reiterating the government’s firm approach toward misinformation, unlawful foreign nationals, and threats to national security, stressing that all actions will be backed by evidence and law.