Mohsin Naqvi warns Pakistani pilgrims against overstaying in Iraq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, held an important meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and improve facilities for Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq.

Both ministers exchanged detailed views on establishing long-term and effective collaboration between their interior ministries. They agreed to enhance coordination to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims and to advance broader security cooperation.

The Iraqi Interior Minister praised Pakistan’s recent measures to formally organize and regulate pilgrim groups, calling the efforts “commendable.” He noted that such effective steps had been taken for the first time under the current administration.

He also assured that all pilgrims included in the list provided by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior would be granted entry into Iraq.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that Pakistani pilgrims would not be permitted to overstay beyond the approved period, stressing that institutions in both countries would maintain close contact to ensure compliance and smooth coordination.

The two ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation in security, counterterrorism, human trafficking prevention, and information exchange through a joint mechanism.

Naqvi thanked the Iraqi government and people for their continued cooperation and hospitality toward Pakistani pilgrims, reiterating that their safety, dignity, and facilitation remain top priorities for the Government of Pakistan.

General Al-Shammari announced that he would soon visit Pakistan to finalize a joint plan aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilitation, security cooperation, and bilateral ties.