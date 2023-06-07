32.9 C
Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha demands speedy trial in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday emphasized the need for a transparent and unbiased trial in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister.

Speaking at a press conference, he called upon the PTI chief to appear before the court to face the charges related to the case.

He questioned the differential treatment given to former prime minister compared to other political leaders, such as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who faced trials.

Read more: Toshakhana watch: PTI chairman, wife Bushra Bibi booked in fraud case

He further pointed out that the Islamabad High Court had suspended criminal proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in a case that should not have been exempted under the law.

The PML-N leader emphasized that the PTI chairman had failed to disclose the gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his declarations, warranting the necessity of a fair and just trial.

