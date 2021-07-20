Tuesday, July 20, 2021
President signs senior citizens, amended women’s property rights bills

ISLAMABAD: With President Arif Alvi’s signatures, the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill 2021 has been prompted into action on Tuesday with an amendment on its section five providing the right to appeal, ARY News reported.

With the amendment in the bill now signed into action by Arif Alvi, the defendant has been provided the right of appealing a decision of Mohtasib to the president within thirty days.

Separately, the Senior Citizen Bill (2021), for welfare measures of Islamabad senior citizens has also been signed today.

According to the press release as under the new bill, a Senior Citizen Council and the old age home Dar ul Shafqat will be established for the senior people.

Residents of more than sixty years of age would be eligible for the senior citizen card after which they will get free facilities of museums, parks and libraries. They will also be extended subsidized facilities on medicines and separate wards.

Financial aid would also be provided to deserving senior citizens. The senior people would get benefits of twenty per cent subsidy on air and railway travel.

