PM Shehbaz felicitates Mojtaba Khamenei on assuming role as Iran’s Supreme Leader

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on assuming the country’s top leadership role, while also expressing condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a letter addressed to Mojtaba Khamenei, the prime minister conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on taking up the responsibilities of Iran’s Supreme Leadership.

He also expressed deep sorrow, on behalf of the people of Pakistan, over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and others, saying the news had caused profound grief among Pakistanis.

The prime minister said he was confident that under Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership, Iran would continue its journey towards peace, stability and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Iran during this difficult time.

He noted that relations between Pakistan and Iran are rooted in shared faith, history, culture and language, which form a strong foundation for bilateral ties.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with Iran to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif concluded the message by praying for Mojtaba Khamenei’s good health and success, as well as for the peace and prosperity of the Iranian people.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader?