Moldova: European country introduces Nomad Visa; Important update for Pakistani aspirants

Pakistani nationals who want to work remotely overseas can now live in Moldova, a stunning European country, with the Nomad Visa.

While working for a firm or managing a business outside of Moldova, remote workers, freelancers, and entrepreneurs are permitted to lawfully reside in the country.

Moldova is one of the emerging destinations for digital nomads, offering a relatively low cost of living and a beautiful environment for those looking to explore Eastern Europe.

A new program for granting residency permits to remote workers has been introduced by Moldova. Those who obtain one will be allowed to stay in the country for a maximum of two years (perhaps up to five years in the future), and the income criteria are very modest at just US$1,500–2,000 per month (about €1,290–1,700), in comparison to other European nomad visas.

How to apply?

Although that aspect is still up in the air, Globetrender predicts that the Bureau of Migration and Asylum will likely handle the procedure.

The aspirants will need to present a valid passport, four current passport-style photos, job contracts, and proof of housing, either in person or online (although a website is still being developed).

Processing fees are estimated to range from €40 to €80.

What is Nomad visas

Nomad visas are special types of visas designed for remote workers, digital nomads, and freelancers who want to live and work in a foreign country for an extended period while working online. These visas allow individuals to legally stay in a country without having to take up a traditional job. Many countries have introduced these types of visas in recent years to attract foreign talent and boost their economies.