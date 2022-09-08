‘Naseem = Miandad 2.0’: Momin Saqib’s hilarious video goes viral

The latest video of Momin Saqib lauding the star of the moment, Naseem Shah, is viral on social media.

Following the heroic win of Green Shirts in last night’s nail-biting clash at Sharjah, the vlogger turned actor shared a hilarious video from the stadium on his social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

He applauded the winning hits by young cricket sensation Naseem Shah in his usual hilarious manner and compared him to cricket legend Javed Miandad, who clinched a similar win against India years ago at the same Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“After Javed Miandad, it’s Naseem Shah in Sharjah stadium. These two sixes by Shah will be remembered from now onwards,” said Saqib with enthusiasm.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

The ‘Maaro Mujhey Maaro’ guy also quipped, “Naseem got the Miandad-like spirit today, and he is Naseem Miandad now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

Earlier, captain Babar Azam also compared the winning sixes by Shah to that of Miandad, who hit off Chetan Sharma in the very last ball, to capture the Austral-Asia Cup in the same city 36 years ago.

“This reminded me of Javed Miandad’s six in Sharjah,” said Azam, to which Indian coach Ravi Shastri showed his agreement.

Proper nerves of steel moment by @iNaseemShah. One to remember. Glad to be in the finals. Well done my boys especially @76Shadabkhan! 💚 pic.twitter.com/icc37jJkj8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 7, 2022

Moreover, yesterday’s ‘Man of the Match’, Shadab Khan applauded his fellow player saying, “Those sixes will always be remembered” like those by Javed [Miandad] and Shahid [Afridi].

Javed bhai aur Shahid bhai ke chakkoon ke baad sab ko @iNaseemShah ke chakkay yaad rahein gai. Kabhi umeed na haaro. Despite the win, we realise we made some errors and will try to work on them. To the my team and our fans, love u. This MOTM award is for you. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/vBBg0stsyq — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 7, 2022

Also read: Asim Azhar hails Naseem Shah after winning sixes

About the match, the Green shirts chased 130 with the final two hits off the fence by tailender Naseem Shah off Fazalhaq Farooqi, and captured the win with four balls to spare, ending India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making it to the final.

Yeh jeet unn sub logon ke naam jou humain hamesha support kartay hain… App sub ki duaon ka bahut shukriya! 🤲 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/RyxJ5Qu1ni — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 7, 2022

Comments