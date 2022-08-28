PakvsInd: Momin Saqib’s funny video goes viral

The latest video of Momin Saqib from ‘Dugout’ at Dubai Stadium is going viral ahead of the hotly-anticipated Pak vs India battle in the Asia Cup.

A day ahead of the anticipated clash of neighbouring rivals on Sunday, the vlogger turned actor, Momin Saqib shared a funny video from the Dubai Stadium on his Instagram handle which is now viral on social media.

“This is the players’ dugout,” the ‘Maro Mujhey Maro’ fame introduced. “On 28th, when Babar [Azam] and [Mohammad] Rizwan will be completing the target, Fakhar and Shadab [resting] here will say ‘Please call them back, we have to take the turn as well’.”

He further quipped, “Fakhar who will be sitting over here will then say, ‘I didn’t have to bat, Babar bhai himself has achieved the target within 10 overs, once again’.”

Moreover, the digital creator offered a meal to the players of the Pakistan cricket team from his side during the intense show.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 15th edition of the Asia Cup embarked last night with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the curtain raiser.

In the most anticipated match of the tournament, the Green Shirts and the Men In Blue will go head to head tonight for the first time since ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, where Babar Azam’s side won the game by a historic 10-wicket margin.

The action will begin at 7:00 pm (PST).

