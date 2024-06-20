web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Actor Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal lost her father in the early hours of Thursday, she announced via her Instagram stories.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Momina Iqbal took to her Instagram handle early morning today to share the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing. In the text story, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor penned, “I am deeply saddened to inform you all that my father has passed away.”

“As the Quran reminds us, *”Inna lillahi was inna ilayhi raj’un“* _ *(indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return)*_” she further quoted the Holy Quran.momina iqbal, father, death Iqbal continued to share the funeral details and noted, “Loc: Miani Sahab Qabristan, Bahawalpur road Janazgah (Lahore). Funeral time: 7:30 20th June.”

Several social users including showbiz celebrities extended their condolences to the grieving family via the posts on multiple media outlets.

Earlier, the celebrity marked the 31st anniversary of her parents in October last year. Sharing the pictures from the family outing, Iqbal penned a heartfelt note for her father, and proudly counted the blessing to be the daughter of a ‘strong man’. “Thanks Ama baba for setting an extraordinary example of life long love,” she wrote with the family photos on Instagram.

‘I must not do any more dramas or films…’: Momina Iqbal is quitting showbiz?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.