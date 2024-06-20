Actor Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal lost her father in the early hours of Thursday, she announced via her Instagram stories.

Momina Iqbal took to her Instagram handle early morning today to share the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing. In the text story, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor penned, “I am deeply saddened to inform you all that my father has passed away.”

“As the Quran reminds us, *”Inna lillahi was inna ilayhi raj’un“* _ *(indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return)*_” she further quoted the Holy Quran. Iqbal continued to share the funeral details and noted, “Loc: Miani Sahab Qabristan, Bahawalpur road Janazgah (Lahore). Funeral time: 7:30 20th June.”

Several social users including showbiz celebrities extended their condolences to the grieving family via the posts on multiple media outlets.

Earlier, the celebrity marked the 31st anniversary of her parents in October last year. Sharing the pictures from the family outing, Iqbal penned a heartfelt note for her father, and proudly counted the blessing to be the daughter of a ‘strong man’. “Thanks Ama baba for setting an extraordinary example of life long love,” she wrote with the family photos on Instagram.

