‘It hurts my heart to see…’: Momina Mustehsan

Singer Momina Mustehsan speaks up about the limited representation of Pakistan on a global level.

The ‘Baari’ singer took to her account on the micro-blogging site to share her thoughts on the inadequate representation of a hugely populated country like Pakistan on any international level in global forums and summits.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her tweet shared earlier this week, Mustehsan wrote, “Being the 5th largest country by population in the world, it hurts my heart to see such little Pakistani representation in international media, global forums & summits.”

Being the 5th largest country by population in the world, it hurts my heart to see such little Pakistani representation in international media, global forums & summits. A nation of 220+ million, yet our stories are told by others. We need to step up & take charge of our narrative — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) October 15, 2022

She further weighed upon the irony that despite being a nation of over 220 million, the stories and narratives of our people are being told by other people.

Concluding her tweet, Mustehsan urged people that it is high time for us as a nation to come forward and ‘take charge’ of our narrative to be told to the world.

Several of her followers and users of the social platform endorsed the idea shared by the celebrity and showed their agreement with their replies to the tweet. A Twitter user wrote, “Pak does need proper representation globally,” while another suggested, “It needs two things a proper education of why, without any corruption at any stage,and a loyalty towards the country these both things we should have to represent ourselves.”

Also read: Momina Mustehsan gets featured at Times Square

“Pakistan doesn’t provide resources and platform and there isn’t such institute working on such initiatives,” another reply pointed out.

Comments