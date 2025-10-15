Momina Mustehsan's funny response to a fan sparks debate online

The renowned Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has hilariously responded as a fan asked a question.

On the photo and video sharing app Instagram, Momina Mustehsan’s fan wrote that “Momina’s comeback happened before my academic comeback.”

To which, the popular star replied, “Study now, dear.”

It is pertinent to note that Momina is returning to the music industry after a lengthy hiatus, but in her opinion, education is more important for the followers.

However, once upon a time, India’s famous actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had revealed in the past that he was also among those who liked the song “Tera Woh Pyar.”

In an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he is a fan of this song by Momina and Asim and that he used to listen to this song while shooting his film ‘Manto.’

In October 2022, singer Momina Mustehsan spoke up about the limited representation of Pakistan on a global level.

The ‘Baari’ singer took to her account on the micro-blogging site to share her thoughts on the inadequate representation of a hugely populated country like Pakistan on any international level in global forums and summits.

In her tweet shared earlier this week, Mustehsan wrote, “Being the 5th largest country by population in the world, it hurts my heart to see such little Pakistani representation in international media, global forums & summits.”

She further weighed upon the irony that, despite being a nation of over 220 million, the stories and narratives of our people are being told by other people.

Concluding her tweet, Mustehsan urged people that it is high time for us as a nation to come forward and ‘take charge’ of our narrative to be told to the world.

Several of her followers and users of the social platform endorsed the idea shared by the celebrity and showed their agreement with their replies to the tweet. A Twitter user wrote, “Pak does need proper representation globally,” while another suggested, “It needs two things a proper education of why, without any corruption at any stage, and a loyalty towards the country. These both things we should have to represent ourselves.”