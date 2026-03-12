Monalisa Bhosle goes viral again with interfaith wedding

The young woman Monalisa Bhosle, she who went viral during the Maha Kumbh 2025, married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Poovar, a coastal area near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, the simple ceremony took place in evening, only hours after the couple approached the Thampanoor police station seeking protection following objections from Monalisa’s family. Several people attended the small gathering, including MV Govindan, state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Nainar Temple after approaching police for protection. Their marriage came after days of tension as Monalisa’s family tried to take her back home against her wishes. Her relationship with Farman reportedly began through Facebook.

According to Monalisa, the couple had been in a relationship for several months. However, her family strongly opposed the relationship, especially after learning that she wanted to marry him.

The situation became tense when Monalisa alleged that her father was trying to force her into another marriage. She then approached the Kerala Police at the Thampanoor Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram seeking protection.

After discussions at the police station, the couple went ahead with their wedding plans. Several political leaders were also present at the ceremony, including M. V. Govindan, V. Sivankutty, and A. A. Rahim. The temple was chosen because it follows the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, who believed that humanity is more important than religious differences.

Speaking to media, Farman said, “Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years. I am also an actor.” Monalisa, who is from Indore, first gained national attention during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Videos of her selling rudraksha garlands and bangles at the festival went viral online, especially because of her striking amber-coloured eyes. Soon after, she became an internet sensation and even received opportunities in films. Her debut film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, is slated to hit theatres in April 2026.