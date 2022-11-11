Teaser of ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2’ released

OTT platform Netflix released the teaser of the highly anticipated show “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2” which releases on December 9.

The teaser of the “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2“, which is the Korean version of the original Spanish crime-thriller show titled “La Casa de Papel“, showed high octane action as the robbers – who plan to pull off a heist by overtaking the mint a united Korea by the instructions of a mastermind called “The Professor” – going head-to-head with security agencies.

Netflix has shared a poster of the show, which is a continuation of the first part, as well.

The cast includes Park Hae-soo – who rose to fame due to his performance in the critically acclaimed web show “Squid Game” – playing the role of Berlin. Jun Jong-seo and Lee Hyun-woo play the role of Tokyo and Rio.

The father-son role of Moscow and Denver are played by Lee Won-jong and Kim Ji-hun.

Jang Yoon-ju will portray the role of Tokyo’s best friend and the ever-energetic Nairobi. Helsinki and Oslo are played to Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Kyu-ho.

The suspense show is a creation of Kim Hong-sun, Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun.

