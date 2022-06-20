Money laundering case: Co-accused sent on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A local court has sent co-accused on 14-day judicial remand in connection with a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The co-accused Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas have been produced before the court today after the completion of their four-day physical remand.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Rs253 billion had been transferred to the personal bank accounts of the co-accused and later they transacted the money to the third account.

READ: MOONIS ELAHI SAYS ‘BEING PUNISHED FOR SUPPORTING IMRAN KHAN’

The co-accused lawyer apprised the court that the money laundering case against his clients was politically motivated and the allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court to send his clients on judicial remand.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had formally launched a money-laundering probe against the former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi.

FIA Lahore had registered a case against Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case.

READ: MOONIS ELAHI PROBE COMPLETED IN IMRAN KHAN’S TIME: RANA SANAULLAH

The PML-Q stalwart is accused of making properties abroad by allegedly sending money through Hundi and Hawala, the FIA said.

The FIA had also arrested two close associates of the secretary Punjab Assembly – Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar– in a case related to money laundering.

Moonis is the son of Pervaiz Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q and Punjab Assembly speaker.

