Money laundering case: Court adjourns Suleman Shahbaz acquittal plea

LAHORE: A special judge central court on Saturday adjourned PM Shahbaz Sharif son Suleman Shahbaz’s acquittal plea in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court has summoned the accused to present their arguments in Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Suleman Shahbaz.

The Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz appeared before court and completed his attendance.

The case was adjourned till February 11 after the honorable judge left the court.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz in a multi-billion rupees money laundering case.

FIA submitted the supplementary challan in the multi-billion rupee money laundering case in the Special Central Court and removed Suleman Shahbaz and Tahir Naqvi from the list of accused in the money laundering case.

The FIA, in its challan, stated that it was not proved that Suleman Shehbaz was the anonymous bearer of any public representative, adding that the prosecutor failed to produce any evidence of money laundering and illegal transactions against an accused bank account.

