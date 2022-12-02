Man sentenced to 7 years in jail over money laundering charges

RAWALPINDI: The court on Friday convicted Osama Ali of seven-year jail in connection with money laundering case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the special judge central Rawalpindi announced the verdict in the money laundering case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 million and ordered to confiscate all the property he bought from money laundering.

These cases were registered against the allegedly accused Osama Ali in 2020 and 2021. He was accused of trapping people in Canadian immigration and defrauding them for Rs 48 million.

