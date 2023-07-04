Money laundering case: FIA challenges bail to Pervaiz Elahi’s co-accused

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued notice to Saira Anwar, a co-accused in money laundering case against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, over FIA appeal against her bail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency had challenged bail granted to Saira Anwar by a lower court in the high court.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the plea of the FIA.

The investigation agency pleaded that more than Rs175 millions had deposited into Saira Anwar’s bank account. “She purchased properties with over Rs 150 million and didn’t show her sources of income,” FIA pleaded.

“Accused Saira Anwar has been involved in money laundering,” the FIA appeal said. “The lower court approved her bail against the law”, petition read.

The FIA pleaded to the high courgt to declare the lower court’s decision of bail granted to the accused as null and void.

The FIA earlier claimed obtaining crucial evidence from the mobile phone of former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s gunman, Muhammad Zaman.

The FIA officials stated that important audio has been retrieved from the mobile phone of Muhammad Zaman, who was arrested before Eid.

As per the FIA, the audio revealed the conversation between Pervaiz Elahi and his gunman regarding financial transactions. Muhammad Zaman’s frequent presence at the residence of Sara Anwar has also been proven through technical means.