Money laundering case registered against Ijaz ul Haq, others

HAROON ABAD: A money laundering case has been registered against Ijaz ul Haq, a politician and son of former military ruler General Ziaul Haq, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The case has been registered on the orders of the Direcstor General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the light of a joint investigation team’s report.

Total 23 persons have been nominated in the case including Ijaz ul Haq, former MPA Ghulam Murtaza and Ghazala Shaheen.

The accused have been nominated in alleged money laundering of Rs. 1.8 billion, according to the FIR.

The FIA had summoned former federal minister Ijaz in a money laundering case in last February.

Ijaz was asked to appear on February 21 at the investigation agency’s office in Faisalabad.

The former minister of religious affairs and minorities has been charged of the assets beyond means.

The case of Ijaz was handed over to the FIA by the NAB and was investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).