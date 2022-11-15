Money laundering case: Court adjourns hearing against PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family till November 25, ARY News reported.

While hearing the money laundering case against PM Shehbaz and his family the court asked how many accused have been presented in the court so far.

In response, PM Shehbaz’s counsel told the court that Ali Ahmed Khan and Shoaib Qamar are not presented yet.

The Court asked that both the accused come from Karachi then why is it taking so long? Their statements have not been recorded yet.

The accountability court judge said we are giving last chance to record the statement on the next hearing.

The court was then adjourned till November 25.

Read more: MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: PM SHAHBAZ SHARIF, CM HAMZA SKIPS HEARING

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif asked the court to skip the proceedings of money laundering case against them in an accountability court.

An exemption plea has been filed from Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz with the former citing engagement in the National Assembly session in Islamabad and the latter saying that he would be busy in the budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

They pleaded before the court to exempt their attendance from the proceedings. The court later accepted their pleas.

Comments