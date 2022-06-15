Money laundering: FIA launches probe against PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formally launched money-laundering probe against the former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that FIA Lahore has registered a case against Moonis Elahi in money laundering case.

The PML-Q stalwart is accused of making properties abroad by allegedly sending money through Hundi and Hawala, the FIA said.

The FIA has also arrested two close associates of secretary Punjab Assembly – Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal – in a case related to money laundering.

Moonis is the son of Pervaiz Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q and Punjab Assembly speaker.

‘Ready to face inquiry’

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister Elahi said that he came to know about the FIA case through media and was ready to face all such “bogus” cases.

“I will appear before FIA today to face FIA inquiry,” he said, adding that the federal investigation registered FIR against him without sending notice.

“I am coming.. Arrest me or do whatever you have to do,” he added.

Earlier reacting to the news, Elahi himself posted a screen grab of the TV report and wrote “Bismillahir Rahman Arraheem”, asserting that he was ready to face any probe.

It should be noted that last year, former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the NAB had said that there is no pending inquiry against Moonis Elahi and termed such reports as part of propaganda against the national graft buster.

