Is it official for Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro’s relationship?

Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield fuelled the rumours of his romance with fellow actor Monica Barbaro, as the two seemingly made their relationship official with the Wimbledon outing.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Actors Monica Barbaro, 35, and Andrew Garfield, 41, have dropped a subtle confirmation of their romance, with their yet another public outing, this time in the colour-coordinated Ralph Lauren ensembles during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

As reported by foreign media, the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ star wore a crisp white shirt and pleated trousers, paired with a cream cardigan, while the ‘A Complete Unknown’ actor opted for a white halter neck dress with flared skirt, as they were caught in the middle of a PDA, holding hands and sharing a kiss, on day seven of the championship, at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by couples! 💫 (@relationships.usa)

Notably, Barbaro and Garfield first sparked dating rumours earlier this year, when they were spotted watching a play in London this February, and sources confirmed their ‘low-key’ relationship.

While they have yet to make any comment on their budding romance, the couple is often pictured together, either at Hollywood parties or while running errands.

Also Read: Monica Barbaro set to share screen with boyfriend Andrew Garfield