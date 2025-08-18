Monica Lewinsky breaks down the making of Amanda Knox series

Monica Lewinsky, the onetime White House intern, has revealed how she collaborated with Amanda Knox to bring her story to the screen.

Hulu’s eight-episode ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,’ scheduled to air on August 20, tracks Knox’s “harrowing journey after being wrongfully imprisoned for her roommate’s murder, her battle to prove her innocence and regain her freedom.”

Knox is serving as executive producer alongside Monica Lewinsky, who herself has been the topic of tabloids for years for her affair with former US President Bill Clinton.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Lewinsky revealed that the idea about the show was developed years after they first met in 2017.

The two first met after Lewinsky invited Amanda Knox to her hotel room for a chat and guided her on how to face the press and tell her story in her own voice.

“When we met, I saw in her the pain that I saw in myself. She was desperate to get out of this box she had been put in. But you don’t often see people reclaiming a narrative in public. There wasn’t a road map for us,” she said.

When they met again years after their first meeting, Amanda Knox told Monica Lewinsky about her desire to tell her story onscreen.

20th Television took up the idea as soon as the former White House intern shared it with them.

“They jumped at it. She had this innate sense of what this story was,” Lewinsky said.

The duo then roped in K.J. Steinberg as creator and showrunner and later cast actor Grace Van Patten to star as Amanda Knox in the Hulu series.