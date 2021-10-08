Monkey washing clothes takes social media by storm

A video of Chimpanzee washing clothes like a human being in a professional style is making rounds on social media.

The clip, apparently filmed in a zoo, shows the chimp washing the clothes just like a professional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Sharma (@helicopter_yatra_)

He first applies the soap to the yellow coloured shirt before rubbing it with his hand. He rubs the cloth vigorously with the help of a brush to remove stains from it.

The clip was shared on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram after which the netizens went gaga over it.

It has over 3,000 likes as well. Here is how the social media users reacted to the viral clip. It is not the first time that a monkey has been seen washing clothes.

Read More: MONKEY SNATCHES MILLIONS OF RUPEES FROM MAN TRAVELING IN RICKSHAW

Earlier, a mischievous monkey occupied a chair at a government school’s principal office in India.

A troop of monkeys had barged inside a government school in India’s Gwalior and one decided to occupy the chair at the principal’s office.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!