Khairpur DC confirms four out of seven children died of monkeypox

The deputy commission (DC) Khairpur has confirmed that four out of seven children, suffering from skin diseases, passed away due to monkeypox.

Khairpur has witnessed the tragic deaths of seven children following a sudden outbreak of skin-related illnesses.

According to Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi, four of the fatalities were attributed to the monkeypox virus, while some affected children were also suffering from measles.

A total of 19 children have reportedly been infected with the skin disease. In response, emergency measures have been implemented in Khairpur to contain the outbreak, the Commissioner added. The majority of the deaths occurred in the Thariwah area of Khairpur.

Across the Sukkur Division, isolation wards have been established to manage and treat affected patients, aiming to prevent further spread of the illness.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.