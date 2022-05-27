Monkeypox outbreak: Hospital staff to be trained as fear looms

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to train staff in all hospitals of the province about Monkeypox, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Khawaja Salman Rafique. It was decided that the University of Health Sciences will provide training to the hospital staff – including a doctor, nurse and paramedic.

The provincial government has formed a technical working group for the treatment of the monkeypox. Director-General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir has been nominated as the Chairman, which includes Dermatologists, Infection, Medicine and Virus Specialists.

READ: MONKEYPOX CAN BE CONTAINED IF WE ACT NOW, WHO SAYS

“No case of Monkeypox has been reported in Pakistan yet,” Khawaja Salman said. An information campaign is being launched in a scientific manner for the awareness of the people, UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed told the meeting.

According to Prof Javed, health officials will visit pet markets in the country to spread awareness. He pointed out that monkeypox transfers from rats to humans, adding that people who keep squirrels and rats should be careful.

UHS will also help Children’s Hospital build a clinical trials site. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) was signed between UHS and University of Child Health.

Comments