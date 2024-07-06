Monsoon currents to enter in Sindh this evening: Met Office

KARACHI: The monsoon currents are expected to enter in eastern parts of Sindh on Saturday evening (today), citing Met Office ARY News reported.

First monsoon rain system will enter in Karachi on the evening of July 08, according to the weather report. The system could bring the first spell of monsoon rainfall in current season.

Maximum temperature in the city could reach to 36 Celsius today with 70 percent humidity.

Presently ‘feel like’ temperature has been 38 Celsius which could cross 40 degree Celsius.

This evening or night drizzling expected in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Yesterday, the weather department said that the city’s hot and humid weather will likely persist for the next 24 hours.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh were advised to prepare for potential thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning under the monsoon spell expected from July 8.

The monsoon winds sweeping into the region could trigger rainfall across various districts, including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad.