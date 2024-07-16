Monsoon currents to enter in Sindh today: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that monsoon winds will enter Sindh today and bring rain to many cities, including Karachi, over the next four days.

The forecast says that the weather will remain hot and humid in the city of Quaid till July 18, but there is a possibility of rain with wind and thunder in the suburbs of Karachi.

During this time, the maximum temperature of Karachi can go up to 39 degrees, feeling hotter due to 70% humidity.

The Meteorological Department stated that there is a possibility of rain in Tharpar, Umarkot and other cities till July 21.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in Sanghar, Jacobabad and Sukkur during July 18 and 19.

This week, more monsoon rains are expected across Pakistan with Punjab may get thundershowers from July 17 to 20, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 16 to 21 Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan could also see rain during this time.