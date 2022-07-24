Green Line bus service suspended as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) on Sunday announced the temporarily suspension of Green Line BRT operations after torrential rains lashed parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Karachi Breeze in a post shared on its Twitter handle.

“SIDCL has decided to suspend the operations of the Green Line BRTS an hour earlier than the routine time today”.

Public Announcement!

Keeping into consideration the nature of the rain and the safety of passengers, SIDCL has decided to suspend the operations of the Green Line BRTS an hour earlier than the routine time today. — Greenline Karachi (@GreenLineKhi) July 24, 2022

Earlier today, the People’s bus service was also suspended across all routes of the port city amid heavy showers.

According to details, the areas including Korangi, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and others being covered by the recently launched bus service witnessed heavy intermittent rain, resulting in the suspension of the service.

Public Holiday

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad on Monday (tomorrow) for the public and private sectors due to heavy rainfall.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the decision of the public holiday was taken due to the heavy downpours across the province. Karachi and Hyderabad were continuously receiving rains since Sunday early morning at 5:00 pm.

