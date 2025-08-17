Monsoon to intensify as weather systems converging over Pakistan: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority said that three major weather systems are converging over Pakistan, which will further intensify the monsoon activity, ARY News reported quoting NDMA.

NDMA Tech Team Lead and Spokesperson Dr. Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah Sunday advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas amid heavy monsoon rains, stating that all departments are on high alert under strict directives from the Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif.

In an exclusive message with media news channels, the NDMA spokesperson warned that according to the Met Office heavy monsoon rains are expected to persist until August 22, adding, the ongoing downpour has already caused widespread flooding, severely affecting many parts of the country.

The spokesperson emphasized the seriousness of the situation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines as rescue and relief operations continue.

Authorities are closely monitoring the conditions to mitigate further damage and protect affected communities, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has already released several warnings about continuous heavy rainfall, flash flooding and landslides, especially in northern areas and densely populated cities, he further stated.

This year’s monsoon season ranks among the most destructive in recent memory. From early summer onward, relentless and heavy rains have severely impacted regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Punjab, and Azad Kashmir, he described.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone, devastating floods triggered by cloudbursts and flash floods have resulted in over 300 fatalities, widespread destruction of homes and roads and ongoing large-scale rescue efforts, he mentioned.

Authorities have implemented precautionary measures, including the enforcement of Section 144 in high-risk areas like Rawalpindi’s Nallah Lai to prevent loss of life near the waterways, he added.

Alarm systems were reportedly activated to alert residents of sudden flood dangers, while emergency response teams continue to stay on high alert, he said.

He added that water levels in major rivers and reservoirs are steadily rising, with inflows expected to increase further due to continued rainfall and glacier melting. He mentioned that moderate flooding has been observed at several barrages, including Kalabagh and Chashma, as well as in sections of the Indus River and its tributaries.

He warned that this year’s monsoon rainfall is 50 to 60 percent heavier than last year and cautioned that two to three more waves of heavy rain are expected in early September.

Responding to a query, he said continuous heavy rainfall since early morning in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has led authorities to declare a rain emergency.

WASA Rawalpindi and Rescue 1122 are on high alert following warnings from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which has forecast additional rain in the coming days, he added.