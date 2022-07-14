Monsoon low pressure approaches Sindh, heavy rain predicted

KARACHI: The weather department has forecast a spell of rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today, ARY News reported.

The Met Office has forecast sporadic bouts of heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in the city from this evening.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier predicted rainfall with windstorm on July 15 and 16, as monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in the country.

Another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh today.

The weather official had warned that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other cities of Sindh, and Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat in Balochistan.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Kirthar range and hill torrents of Balochistan from 14th to 16th July, while, in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on 13th & 14th July.

Met office informed that strong monsoon low pressure area which likely to approach Sindh today, will persist till 18 July.

This weather system will bring widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, and other districts of Sindh during 14-18 July.

Persistent heavy rain spell may trigger hill torrents and flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range.

The Met Office warned fishermen against tidal waves as sea conditions may be rough to very rough during 15-17 July owing to strong monsoon low pressure.

