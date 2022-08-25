Monsoon low-pressure over central Sindh weakens

KARACHI: The monsoon low-pressure area over central Sindh has weakened and now lies over upper Sindh and adjoining Balochistan, the Met Office said in its weather report.

Rain-thunderstorms with few moderate falls likely to continue in Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts till Friday morning

Moreover, light rain or drizzle is likely in Tharparker, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matyari, Thatta, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur and Sanghar districts and Karachi division.

The wet spell to continue over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan till tomorrow night, which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Heavy falls may create more water logging in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.

