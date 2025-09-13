Monsoon to persist in Karachi till Sept 30: Met Office

KARACHI: Met Office on Saturday said that the current monsoon weather will remain in Karachi and the surrounding region until September 30.

Monsoon weather bringing rainfall to the region, usually persists from end June to September 15 but in recent years, the season bringing rain, used to prolong until the end of September.

A hot and humid weather will continue in the city for next few days as the next monsoon spell is expected within five days.

“The sea breeze has restored as southwestern winds blowing in the city with 15 kilometers per hour speed,” according to the weather report.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to soar to 34 Celsius as humidity level has been 85% currently.

Met Office said that clouds could be formed owing to the increased water vapor in the air. “Drizzling or light rainfall is expected in Karachi owing to local development”.

The next monsoon spell could bring rainfall within next five days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier said that the rain-bearing system that had brought heavy rains in the region, causing flooding in Malir and Lyari rain rivers and their tributaries in catchment area in Kirthar mountain range, had shifted away from Karachi, ruling out the likelihood of more showers.

The depression over the North Arabian Sea shifted westwards, having exited Karachi.