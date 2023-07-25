Monsoon rain spell to continue this week: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon rain spell continues in most of the areas in country, quoting Met Office ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains for Balochistan, upper Sindh and Punjab on 25th and 26th July. A fresh westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country from 26th July.

Met Office informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Federal capital Islamabad likely to receive rain with gusty winds, while most districts of Punjab to receive rain with thunderstorm.

Rain and wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from 25th to 30th July with occasional gaps.

Rain or wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah in Balochistan on 25th and 26th July with occasional gaps.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan in south Punjab and Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi likely to receive rainfall on July 25 and 26.

Met Office has cautioned that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on 25th and 26th July. While in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi-Islamabad during 26th to 28th July.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Naushehro Feroze and Dadu on 25thand 26th July.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from 25th to 28th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet period.