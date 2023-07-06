Monsoon rains to begin in Sindh from today: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast dust-thunderstorm and rain at scattered places in various districts of Sindh from Thursday (today) evening till 10th July.

“Rainfall and dust-thunderstorm likely in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Tharparker and Umerkot districts from this evening/night till July 10 with occasional gaps,” according to the Met Office.

Monsoon currents are likely to approach the eastern and northwestern Sindh from today and gradually spread over entire Sindh, the Met Office said.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi division and Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpur khas, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts from tomorrow till 10 July with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz expected from tomorrow till 09 July with occasional gaps, according to weather report.