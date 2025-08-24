PCB reschedules women’s talent hunt trials in Lahore amid rain forecast

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the trials for U19 and Emerging Women cricketers amid rain forecasts for the city.

In a statement on Sunday, the PCB announced that the August 25 trials at the LCCA Ground in Lahore will now be held on September 4 at the same venue.

This is the second rescheduling of the trials, following the board’s announcement of a delay in the trials, scheduled for Karachi.

Last week, the PCB announced that the August 21 trials would be held on September 2 at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi.

Updated countrywide schedule of the trials:

Rawalpindi/Islamabad – August 26 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar – August – 27 – Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar

Mardan – August 28 – Mardan Board Cricket Ground, Mardan

Quetta – August 28 – Bugti Stadium, Quetta

Multan – September 2 – Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, Multan

Karachi – September 2 – Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre

Bahawalpur – September 3 – Women Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur

Lahore – September 4 – LCCA Ground

The PCB’s announcement about the trials came as heavy monsoon rains devastated parts of the country last week.

Over a dozen lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in Karachi after a three-day spell battered the city.

The heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Karachi, as citizens were stranded inside their vehicles on inundated roads.

Several areas in the city were left without power for hours after dozens of K-Electric’s feeders tripped during the intense downpour.

As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 657 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, while 929 others have been injured.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has issued foracasts for torrential rains with strong winds in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan between August 23 and 27.